SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,613,005 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

