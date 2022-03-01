St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Down 5%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Get St Barbara alerts:

About St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.