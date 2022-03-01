Stabilus (ETR:STM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.40

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €51.40 ($57.75) and last traded at €50.85 ($57.13), with a volume of 25727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €52.90 ($59.44).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Stabilus in a report on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Stabilus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.36.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.