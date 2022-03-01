Stable Road Acquisition (MNTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MNTS opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Stable Road Acquisition has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other Stable Road Acquisition news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stable Road Acquisition (Get Rating)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

