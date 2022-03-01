StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and $6.56 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StaFi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

