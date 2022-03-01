Stagwell (STGW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $888,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

