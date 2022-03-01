Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Trading Down 12.4%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

About Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

