Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $31.76

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $28.60. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 12,126 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.07%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 414,345 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.