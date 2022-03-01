STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,954.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $62,954.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.