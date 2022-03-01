STATERA (STA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, STATERA has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $180,579.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.33 or 0.06691537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.58 or 0.99578967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,515,155 coins and its circulating supply is 79,513,705 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

