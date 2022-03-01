Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.25. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 101,583 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.41 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Connect by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

