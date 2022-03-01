Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

