Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

STLC opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$24.53 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.85.

STLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.06.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

