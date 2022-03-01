Stellar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $335.34 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $335.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00209529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00199077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00025792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.23 or 0.06663282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,153 coins and its circulating supply is 24,971,219,221 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

