Step Finance Trading 23.3% Higher This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $714,429.29 and approximately $11.66 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.55 or 0.99871964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

