stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.89 or 0.06717088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.20 or 1.00032629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

