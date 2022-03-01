Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STVN opened at €16.05 ($18.03) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

