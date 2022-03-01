Steven E. West Sells 60,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 606,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.