Stifel Nicolaus Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 131.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

