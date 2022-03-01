Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target to C$1.20

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,025. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.