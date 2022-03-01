Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target to C$1.20

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

GSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,025. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.