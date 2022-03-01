Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $150.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.65.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.