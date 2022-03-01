Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

