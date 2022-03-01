Stifel Nicolaus Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

CF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,826. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,691,964. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

