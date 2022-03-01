Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT Lowered to SEK 64

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

