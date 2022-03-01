Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

