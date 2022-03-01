Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 1st (CULP, DAN, DKS, DRTT, DTEGY, DVAX, FANH, FMX, FOXF, GLP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 1st:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get Culp Inc alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.