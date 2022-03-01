Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 1st (AMED, AU, BDVSY, FTCH, GETVF, GFI, HMY, ICAGY, ITMPF, JKHY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 1st:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $206.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $271.00 target price on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

