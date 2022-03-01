Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.56. 9,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 185,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $507.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

