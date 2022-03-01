Stratos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $757,542.00 (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Stratos has a market cap of $30.41 million and $757,542.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratos has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.