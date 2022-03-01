Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. Stryker has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 19,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 474,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,236,000 after acquiring an additional 175,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

