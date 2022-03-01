Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.34. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

