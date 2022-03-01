Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $2,554,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $442.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $292.55 and a 12-month high of $442.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

