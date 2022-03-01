Studio Investment Management LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. General Mills makes up approximately 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 488.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

