Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 674,859 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $31.22.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
