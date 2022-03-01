Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0355 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $20,249.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00405008 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,209,455 coins and its circulating supply is 42,509,455 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

