Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.31

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 655665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several research analysts have commented on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

