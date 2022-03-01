SunContract (SNC) Price Hits $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $454,832.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00104470 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

