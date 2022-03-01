Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

