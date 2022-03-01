Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 185,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

