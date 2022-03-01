Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 3.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 187,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 220,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.