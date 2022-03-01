Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.03

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $882.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

