Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.03

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $882.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.07.
Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suruga Bank (SUGBY)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.