Susan Mirdamadi Sells 15,000 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Mirdamadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 6,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $832.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

