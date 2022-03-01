Susan R. Salka Sells 22,475 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. 584,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,997. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,017,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,582,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

