Susan R. Salka Sells 2,700 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. 584,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

