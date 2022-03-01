Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

STRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 323,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,440. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

