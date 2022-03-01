SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $606.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $644.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

