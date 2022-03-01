Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.48

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 408465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research firms have commented on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.