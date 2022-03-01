Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.48

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 408465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Several research firms have commented on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
