S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $83.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.30 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.06. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp grew its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.