Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.35

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 376210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

