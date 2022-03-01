Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $2.50 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,308,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,115,174 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

